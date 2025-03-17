Inside The Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Multiple superstar players are listed on the San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers injury report

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs are making a quick trip to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Monday night.

This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Currently, the Lakers hold the advantage 2-1, however, the most recent game went in favor of the Spurs with a blowout win ending in a score of 126-102.

The Spurs were able to pull away from the Lakers in the fourth quarter, holding the Lakers to just 13 points scored in the fourth to their own 37.

The Spurs are coming into the game with eight players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Charles Bassey, Malaki Branham, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Jordan McLaughlin, and Riley Minix.

Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.

De'Aaron Fox is OUT with left fifth finger extensor tendon surgery.

Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox of the Spurs
Charles Bassey is out with a left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise, Malaki Branham is out on a G league assignment, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, Jordan McLaughlin is questionable with left Achilles tendon soreness, and Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract.

The Lakers have six players listed on their main injury report: Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, Trey Jemison III, and Maxi Kleber.

Luka Doncic is probable with a right ankle sprain.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
LeBron James is out with a left groin strain.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Dorian Finney-Smith is probable with left ankle injury management, Rui Hachimura is out with left patellar tendinopathy, Trey Jemison III is out with an illness, and Maxi Kleber is out with right foot surgery recovery.

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.

