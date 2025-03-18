Luka Doncic's Bold Statement After Lakers-Spurs
Luka Dončić wasn’t the Los Angeles Lakers’ leading scorer, but he didn’t need to be.
Without LeBron James, the Lakers played to a defensive strategy they anticipated from the San Antonio Spurs. If Dončić was the primary "superstar" available, he was likely to get the majority of the attention. And that he did.
"People start learning that at some point in the game they're gonna double team me," Dončić explained after the contest. "I accept that. I like playing that. Saves my energy."
Dončić finished the night with 21 points, 14 assists and three steals on a not-so-efficient 5-for-20 shooting from the field. His relative off day was offset by Austin Reaves, who led the way offensively with 30 points of his own.
That hardly went unnoticed by Dončić and Co.
"I mean, this guy just scored 30 in his fourth game in five days," Dončić said. "He's an amazing player. For him to go undrafted is unbelievable. It's not easy to go undrafted and play at this level and it's amazing just to be by his side."
With the win over the Spurs, Los Angeles moved closer to the top of the Western Conference. It's now tied for the No. 4 seed with the Memphis Grizzlies and one game behind the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed.
Meanwhile, San Antonio is now in sole possession of the West's No. 13 seed with 15 games remaining.
