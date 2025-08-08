Spurs' Marquee Matchups Against Two NBA Title Contenders Announced
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama won't be wearing the Santa Claus suit he's donned the last two seasons when he visits Oklahoma City on Christmas Day this season, but he'll be suiting up.
Announced by ESPN Friday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs were added to the NBA's annual Christmas Day slate for the second straight season. They'll face the reigning-champion Thunder on the road. Tipoff still TBA.
San Antonio joins the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors on the slate, clearing the way for both the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, as well as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Luka Dončić to share the spotlight.
Last season, Wembanyama and the Spurs found little success against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This season, facing the Thunder sets the stage for Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren to duel in the frontcourt while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempts to continue scoring at will.
It wasn't the only Spurs game to be announced, however.
Spurs Draw Mavericks for Season Opener
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Spurs will begin their season on the road against the Mavericks for the second straight year.
The matchup marks the first official meeting between Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg and the third straight time both squads face off in the first game of their respective seasons.
Last season, Wembanyama wasn't able to find an offensive rhythm to will San Antonio to a road victory, but the team did draw some silver linings.
"We had some really good basketball moments and some really bad ones," Wembanyama said following that loss. "None of us have played a full game since the middle of the summer. For some guys, it’s been six months. It’s a struggle any NBA player goes through.”
The addition of Chris Paul began the young squad's adjustment period to the now-infamous "Jeremy Sochan experiment" and provided it a true point guard. Julian Champagnie chipped in four 3-pointers to lead the way in scoring, but Dončić's 28 points proved too costly.
“He’s been doing it his entire career," Harrison Barnes said. "I thought we could have done a better job making him work for his baskets."
As San Antonio prepares for another meeting with Dallas — sans Dončić this time — it'll look to Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, playing their sixth game together, as well as Harper, Stephon Castle and a healthy Sochan.
Perhaps it'll have better luck this time.
