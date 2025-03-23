NBA Analyst's Controversial Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg Statement
SAN ANTONIO — According to some, Duke Blue Devils standout Cooper Flagg might not be a fix-all player. Not for the San Antonio Spurs, at least.
On a recent episode of FanDuel, Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons spoke on the idea of putting Flagg on any lottery team in the NBA — though specifically the Charlotte Hornets —and what that might look like.
Maybe a little San Antonio-esque? Maybe not.
"The Spurs didn't become a playoff team right away," Beadle said, "and they got an actual unicorn."
In Year 1, Wembanyama certainly showed why he'd been hyped up as much as he was. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks in 71 games played. Despite all of it, the Spurs only mustered 22 wins — the same as the year prior to Wembanyama's arrival.
Cooper Flagg brings a different skillset to the table, but if he did end up on the Hornets or another bottom-dwelling NBA team, Beadle claims they wouldn't become instant contenders, either.
"You don't like that somebody else can do what Tim Duncan did?" Williams retorted.
That remains to be seen. Whichever team Flagg ends up on will be in a better position than it was before his arrival, but one player can only do so much.
Even if his player comparison is "prime Kawhi Leonard."
