NBA Announces New Concept Ahead of 2025 All-Star Game
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held in the Chase Center in San Francisco on Feb. 16 but will look a bit different in an effort to spice things up. The all stars will be divided into four different teams and play a three-game tournament with the winning team taking home $1.8 million, or $125,000 per player.
24 all stars will be drafted into three teams of eight by TNT's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith with the remaining team of eight coming from the winner of the Castrol Rising Stars competition, which Candace Parker will captain.
To accommodate the evening's action, the winning team will be the first to score 40 or more points in each of the three games.
The San Antonio Spurs can expect Victor Wembanyama to be selected as an All-Star and could see sensational rookie Stephon Castle in the Rising Stars competition as it features first and second year players. Perhaps Wembanyama and Castle could even square off against one another should the circumstances unfold amiambly.
NBA All-Star voting opens on Thursday and concludes on Monday, Jan. 20 with the starters being revealed on Thursday, Jan. 23 and the reserves the following Thursday, Jan. 30. Fan voting still determines 50% of the All-Star starters while the players and media split the other half, while the reserves are chosen by the NBA head coaches.