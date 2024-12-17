Inside The Spurs

NBA Announces New Concept Ahead of 2025 All-Star Game

The All-Stars will play in a three game mini-tournament between four different teams.

Joe Gaither

Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held in the Chase Center in San Francisco on Feb. 16 but will look a bit different in an effort to spice things up. The all stars will be divided into four different teams and play a three-game tournament with the winning team taking home $1.8 million, or $125,000 per player.

24 all stars will be drafted into three teams of eight by TNT's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith with the remaining team of eight coming from the winner of the Castrol Rising Stars competition, which Candace Parker will captain.

To accommodate the evening's action, the winning team will be the first to score 40 or more points in each of the three games.

The San Antonio Spurs can expect Victor Wembanyama to be selected as an All-Star and could see sensational rookie Stephon Castle in the Rising Stars competition as it features first and second year players. Perhaps Wembanyama and Castle could even square off against one another should the circumstances unfold amiambly.

NBA All-Star voting opens on Thursday and concludes on Monday, Jan. 20 with the starters being revealed on Thursday, Jan. 23 and the reserves the following Thursday, Jan. 30. Fan voting still determines 50% of the All-Star starters while the players and media split the other half, while the reserves are chosen by the NBA head coaches.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

With Jared McCain Out, Spurs' Stephon Castle Takes Rookie Driver Seat

How the Spurs Can Clip the Hawks’ Wings on Both Ends of the Floor

BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Releases Statement on Health

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Home/News