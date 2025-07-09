Inside The Spurs

NBA Fans React to Spurs-Wizards Trade

The San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards have reportedly agreed to an unexpected trade

Austin Veazey

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) takes a shot over Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) takes a shot over Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs made a strange trade on Tuesday evening, sending Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a 2026 second-round pick (the least favorable between the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers) to the Washington Wizards for Kelly Olynyk. The Spurs apparently wanted to grab another stretch big after signing Luke Kornet and went out to get Olynyk.

Washington had just gotten Olynyk in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, one that sent Jordan Poole to the Pelicans and CJ McCollum to the Wizards. They decided they didn't want to keep another veteran on the roster and got two intriguing young players in return while shedding a little salary.

San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley
Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) dribbles the ball upcourt in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Olynyk averaged 8.7 PPG and 4.7 RPG while shooting 41.8% from three, split between the Pelicans and Toronto Raptors last season. Because he was traded from Toronto to New Orleans as part of the Brandon Ingram deal, Olynyk has now been traded three times in six months.

Blake Wesley was the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Spurs out of Notre Dame, but he was never able to consistently crack the rotation, averaging just 4.3 PPG for his career, and his scoring average has gone down every year. He's entering the final year of his contract, and there still wasn't a clear path to playing time for him in San Antonio.

The same goes for Malaki Branham, who was the 20th pick in the same draft. He was able to score more in San Antonio, averaging 8.5 PPG in his three seasons with the Spurs, but his average also dropped every year, and he likely wouldn't have been in the rotation either.

NBA fans reacted to the trade, and everybody just seems confused.

"Weirdest shams bomb yet" -@Mavs_FFL on X

"The wizards are just doing trades just because" -@laplswin

"He had that much value?" -@IngramAlerts

"WHAT" -@spurs_muse

"Can we report real trades please" -@HoodieBrunson

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

