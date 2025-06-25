NBA Insider Gets Honest About Potential Blockbuster Spurs Trade
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the more fascinating teams left to make a significant move in the offseason. While they were heavily involved in the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes, the Spurs missed out on him as he was sent to the Houston Rockets.
Even though initial rumors suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be available for a trade, that conversation has died down as quotes from Giannis' side have emerged downplaying his desire to leave.
San Antonio now faces a conundrum, as they possess the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, with top guard prospect Dylan Harper awaiting them after the consensus number one overall pick, Cooper Flagg.
The Spurs made a significant move by trading for All-Star caliber point guard De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline, unaware that they would later defy the odds and secure the second overall pick in the draft. This raises an important question: What will they do with that pick? Is it possible that either Fox or Stephon Castle could be traded for a more valuable asset?
Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub to talk about San Antonio's situation.
"You probably don't trade for De'Aaron Fox if you know you're going to end up with Dylan Harper," he said.
O'Connor continued to explain, "Now they're in a situation where like you don't have to be like some crazy expert to see having three guards that are average or worse shooters isn't ideal around Victor Wembanyama...it's just a matter of what path do they take."
He continued to say that if the Spurs do decide to move off of the second overall pick, it would be "for a proven player like Jaylen Brown."
