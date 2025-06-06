NBA Trade Idea Pairs Victor Wembanyama With $196 Million Star
The San Antonio Spurs face an important offseason as they look to build around their core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle. They were contending for a postseason spot before injuries forced the team to slide down the stretch.
However, the Spurs were rewarded with the 2nd and 14th overall picks in the NBA Draft. Most of the speculation believes the team will stick and pick Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, but some people believe the Spurs may look to trade for an established star.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey proposed a trade sending Lauri Markkanen to the Spurs, pairing him with Victor Wembanyama.
San Antonio Spurs receive: Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, 2025 first-round pick (No. 14), 2029 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick swap
"For the Spurs," Bailey said, "this is a heck of a fallback if they aren't able to land Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Markkanen's finishing ability, both as an outside shooter and dunker, would draw tons of attention from Victor Wembanyama."
The Jazz are a long way away from contending but decided to sign Lauri Markkanen to a massive extension last offseason anyway. He didn't have the best season, averaging 19 PPG on 57.1% true shooting, his lowest shooting rate since the 2019-20 season.
This does feel like an overpay for the Spurs, though. Vassell is a good player in his own right, so to send him with two first-round picks and a future swap is a lot. Harrison Barnes is basically only in there to help make salaries match.
However, Markkanen and Victor Wembanyama would be a formidable frontcourt, arguably the best in the NBA. With both possessing length and offensive versatility, they would be a nightmare to defend for most teams.
Related Articles
New Report on Knicks Making Kevin Durant Trade Offer Amid Spurs Interest
Locked On Spurs: Should San Antonio Pursue Another French Center?