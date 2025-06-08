New Report On San Antonio’s $229 Million Decision
The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in one of the best situations in the NBA, with a franchise centerpiece in Victor Wembanyama, and now have the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, in their young core as well. Armed with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, all signs are pointing toward Rutgers guard Dylan Harper being the pick.
However, while the Spurs will likely have two young guards going forward, they made the move to trade for Sacramento Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox during the past NBA trade deadline. With Fox entering the final year of his $163 million rookie extension, the Spurs have a massive decision to make with his next deal. According to a new report, the two sides are trending toward a deal.
According to RealGM, Fox is hopeful to sign his extension with San Antonio this summer. In a recent article by ESPN's Bobby Marks, he laid out that Fox is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension starting on August 3rd of this year. The deadline for the Spurs to ink Fox to that extension is set for June 30th, 2026, before the start of the next league year.
Fox played in only 17 games for the Spurs this season after the acquisition, posting averages of 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per contest. However, the Spurs will be hoping they can get the version of Fox who was Third Team All-NBA in 2023, where he helped end Sacramento's playoff drought.
Inking Fox to that $229 million extension would be a hefty commitment for San Antonio, but pairing Wembanyama with an elite guard is crucial if they want to maximize the career of the generational talent.
