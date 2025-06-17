NBA Insider Reveals Harsh Truth for Potential Kevin Durant, Spurs Trade
Trade rumors around Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant continue to swirl, as many people around the NBA expect him to be traded within the next week or two, and it'd be a surprise to see him stay with the Suns at this point.
Durant would prefer to be traded to the San Antonio Spurs, the Miami Heat, or the Houston Rockets, but the Suns will ultimately choose the best trade package for them.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania recently went on the "Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the trade, and it seems like the Spurs may be a little behind other teams.
"[The Spurs] make sense, but honestly, the Rockets and the Heat are more realistic as of right now... Houston, Miami, Minnesota a little bit more motivated, and there's a couple of other wildcard teams, they're just a little bit more motivated, potentially.
"San Antonio's got a ton of flexibility. First of all, they've got Victor Wembanyama, potentially the future face of the NBA. You have De'Aaron Fox, you have the number two pick in the Draft, you have the number 14 pick in the Draft, they have their first-round picks moving forward...
"What that front office has done... they want to have a similar run, they want to be set up similarly to RC Buford and Gregg Popovich, and in their mind, they have a ton of assets to where that if a guy comes available on that timeline potentially, you go out and make that deal.
"That's not to say they don't have interest in Kevin Durant, they do, and potentially they would make an offer, and I'm sure they have discussed different frameworks, but what the other teams are offering is just a little bit more aggressive."
Even if Kevin Durant may prefer to go to San Antonio the most, and the pairing of him and Wembanyama would be ridiculous to watch, the Spurs may have to increase their trade proposal slightly.
