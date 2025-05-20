NBA Insider Reveals Which Team Makes Sense for Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The biggest conversation surrounding the 2025 NBA offseason will be whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo remains with the Milwaukee Bucks.
If Giannis does decide to ultimately part from the franchise, every single team in the NBA will be trying to create a trade package for the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes there's one particular team that has a better package than the rest.
"The team that stands out with a bright, fresh flashing light is San Antonio," Windhorst said on The Dan Patrick Show.. "Because San Antonio has a couple of things that are very possible at any Giannis trade... So San Antonio has something that is extremely attractive, is that they have a star player in Victor Wembanyama, who is on his rookie contract for several more years."
Windhorst went on to add that the Spurs not only have Wembanyama, but they also have Stephon Castle and multiple future draft assets.
"They have young pieces in house that would interest anybody, including Stephon Castle, who just won Rookie of the Year," Windhorst added. "And they are loaded with future draft assets, including two lottery picks in this draft and the number two pick."
The San Antonio Spurs are set to make a major splash this NBA offseason. Other than potentially the Houston Rockets, no team in the league will have an offer better than them.
