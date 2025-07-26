NBA Legend Dennis Rodman’s Heartfelt Hulk Hogan Post
When it comes to interesting personalities that have played the game of basketball, the first name that pops up in the minds of NBA fans is Dennis Rodman. An eight-time All-Defensive selection, seven-time rebound champion, five-time NBA Champion, and member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, Rodman was still more known for what he did off the court.
These off-the-court headlines included marrying himself, befriending dictator Kim Jong-Un of North Korea, a relationship with Madonna, and even joining wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in the ring. Sadly, Hogan passed away on Thursday, July 24th, a shockwave sent throughout the sports community. In seeing that, Rodman took to his social media to react to the passing.
"N.W.O. (New World Order) 4 Life Brother @hulkhogan Always and Forever Thank you for the Memories we Created History Great Friend indeed 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Keep his family in prayers #toosweet #hulk," Rodman shared to his 2.6 million followers on Instagram, showcasing a collage of photos of the two.
Even though the two played completely different sports, they had a great friendship. Hogan was a superstar in the WWE, headlining the first WrestleMania in 1985, an event that has continued to grow in popularity ever since.
Both legends in their own right, Rodman was known for his accomplishments as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Joining the team for their second three-peat from 1996-1998. He also won two titles as a member of the Detroit Pistons, earning his only two All-Star appearances with the franchise.
Outside of that, Rodman played for the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. He ranks 23rd on the NBA's all-time rebounds list, but ranks 10th on the NBA's all-time rebounds per game list with 13.12 per game.
