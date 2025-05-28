NBA Legend Tells Heartfelt Story About Spurs' Gregg Popovich
SAN ANTONIO — Dominique Wilkins was there when San Antonio Spurs coach Bob Hill was fired just 18 games into the season. He was just as shocked as everyone else when the news broke that the team's general manager would be taking his place.
Gregg Popovich, in his second stint with San Antonio after serving as an assistant coach under Larry Brown from 1988-92, had taken matters into his own hands. Hill was out, and Popovich was in.
“When he took over, we could tell right away that he commanded and expected the guys to play hard," Wilkins told E-Sports Insider. "Did we expect him to be the coach he is now? No. But you saw his ability to get people to follow him."
San Antonio went on to win 17 more games that season after injuries took out David Robinson, Sean Elliott, and Chuck Person; the result was the No. 1 overall pick that landed them Tim Duncan.
Wilkins, a nine-time All-Star selection, only spent that season with the Spurs before finishing his career the next year in Orlando, but while his stint was short, he saw enough of Popovich to respect him for the rest of his career, even beyond basketball.
"I love Gregg Popovich," Wilkins said. "I respect what he did with those teams, and the respect he showed me when I was there. He let me do my thing. Gregg Popovich was great to me, so mad love and great respect for him.”