NBA Preseason: Spurs at Heat Preview, Game Info
In their penultimate contest of the preseason, the San Antonio Spurs will travel to Florida to take on the Miami Heat, looking to add another win to their now-two-game win streak.
The Heat, meanwhile, are coming off its first win of the preseason, besting the New Orleans Pelicans at home to kick off a three-game stand.
So far this preseason, Julian Champagnie has been a standout producer on offense, especially from behind the arc, Sandro Mamukelashvili has begun to find his groove, and Stephon Castle has proven why the Spurs were so high on him heading into the draft.
READ MORE: Paul, Wembanyama Looked Like Old Friends vs. Magic
Additionally, Victor Wembanyama — though he's suited up just once this preseason — picked up where he left off, pairing nicely with Chris Paul. He's expected to play again in Miami as he continues to ramp up for what's expected to be an impressive sophomore campaign.
San Antonio isn't worrying itself with outcomes as much as it is development, but if it can come away with a win before finishing the preseason in Houston, it certainly wouldn't object.
Here's what you need to know ahead of the Spurs' first road contest of the preseason:
General Info, How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest
- Betting Odds via FanDuel
- Spread: Heat -3
- TOTAL: 210.5
- Money Line: Spurs +126, Heat -154
Spurs at Heat Injury Report
Miami Heat
- Alec Burks – Questionable (rest)
- Josh Richardson – Questionable (shoulder)
San Antonio Spurs
- David Duke Jr. - OUT (undisclosed)
- Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch
With the Spurs on the road Tuesday evening, it'll mark the first time of the season that they won't have a home-crowd advantage. Granted, it is preseason and the stakes aren't very high, but it'll be a first for the young team.
Key to coming away with a win will be how well San Antonio can continue to play its game. If Champagnie hits his shots, Mamukelashvili finds boards and Wembanyama contributes on both ends of the floor, the Spurs will stand a good chance making the game competitive throughout.
If not? Gregg Popovich's squad could be in for a long night, and a lesson learned.
