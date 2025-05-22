NBA Trade Idea Sends Celtics Forward to Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have already had the past two Rookie of the Year winners, with Victor Wembanyama in 2024 and Stephon Castle in 2025. Now, after some ping pong balls bounced their way, the Spurs will have the second-overall pick in this upcoming NBA Draft and a chance to land another key young player for their core.
If San Antonio does stay at two, the assumption is they'll select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. While a talented player with All-Star potential, he doesn't fix San Antonio's main issue, which is their lack of spacing. Harrison Barnes did shoot 43.3% from three this season, but there aren't many other shooters outside of him. Therefore, a trade idea suggests them landing another sharpshooter.
In a mock trade by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the Spurs work together with the Celtics to land one of their top sharpshooting wings in Sam Hauser. The trade proposed is as follows:
Sam Hauser for Julian Champagnie, Malaki Branham and three second-round picks
Even though Champagnie and Branham showed promise as role players for the future with this team, it would be hard for the Spurs to pass up on a shooter like Hauser to put alongside Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and others.
Hauser shot 41.6% from three this past season, including getting up to 43.9% from three after the All-Star break. If a deal like this were to happen, he'd be able to bring value to San Antonio by sitting out on the perimeter or running around screens off-ball to get open.
