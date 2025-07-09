NBA Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Western Conference Contender
A potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was the leading topic heading into this year's NBA offseason. Talks around the two-time MVP have quieted down a bit after Milwaukee's recent acquisition of Myles Turner, but that doesn't mean the Bucks wouldn't bite at a potential Godfather offer.
Things could still very well not improve in Milwaukee, especially with their lack of guard play after waiving Damian Lillard. If a trade were to be revisited, the Bucks could command a haul in return for the two-way star.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale floated an intriguing trade idea that would send Antetokounmpo to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for a lofty return that includes four players, including 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper, in addition to three future draft picks.
Favale's full proposal would see the Bucks receive Harper, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, a 2027 first-round pick (via ATL), a 2029 first-round pick, Sacramento's 2030 second-round pick, either Sacramento or San Antonio's 2031 first-round pick (most favorable), and Sacramento's 2031 second-round pick.
"Harper is the glitz and the glam of this package," Favale wrote. "The No. 2 overall pick has yet to take the floor, so he maintains that could-become-anything air. Milwaukee needs a cornerstone for the present and future without having control over its own first-rounders until 2031. Harper has the offensive profile of someone who can be exactly that.
"Draft-pick compensation gets murky. The 2027 Hawks pick is slightly less appealing on the heels of their successful offseason. But the Bucks would be getting two more on top of it, both of which would convey as Giannis is playing out his mid-30s. At the very least, that's a great springboard for talks with this year's No. 2 selection on the table."
Harper is expected to make his professional debut with the San Antonio Spurs at the upcoming NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas after missing the Spurs' California Classic games with a minor groin injury.
