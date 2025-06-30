New Report on Chris Paul's Major Free Agency Decision
SAN ANTONIO — Twenty-year veteran Chris Paul has at least another season in the tank. It won't be with the San Antonio Spurs.
Monday evening, the NBA's free agency window opened, allowing teams to negotiate with all free agents regardless of their former team. And while no word has come from Paul directly, numerous reports have him going elsewhere next season.
When asked about his future in the league, Paul kept it simple. "I still love to play basketball," he said, "and I'm in the gym every day. My decision is about my family more than anything."
Paul has spent the last several years playing in markets far from his Los Angeles home, where his wife, Jada, and two kids, Chris Jr. and Camryn, reside. Now, Paul is set to decide between the Phoenix Suns, whom he took to the NBA Finals in 2021, and the LA Clippers, where he spent six seasons in the front half of his career.
Most recently, he played next to Victor Wembanyama with the Spurs, appearing in all 82 games while averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists despite season-ending injuries to both Wembanyama and star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
If he can provide the same kind of mentorship and reliability as he did in San Antonio, he'll certainly prove to be an asset. Being close to home would simply be a bonus.
