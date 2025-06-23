New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future Amid Spurs Rumors
The rumors around Giannis Antetokounmpo seem to change consistently. About a month ago, it was reported he could be re-evaluating his future with the Milwaukee Bucks after a first-round playoff exit and with Damian Lillard tearing his Achilles.
Those rumors quickly shifted as it seemed that Antetokounmpo wanted to stay in Milwaukee, so a lot of the trade chatter died down, even with a team like the San Antonio Spurs landing the second pick and people speculating they could dangle that in a trade for a superstar like Antetokounmpo.
However, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania revealed on an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" that internal dialogue may still be happening with Giannis Antetokounmpo about his future.
"This is someone who keeps things close to the vest. This is someone who always does things in quiet. So, I'm sure there are conversations going on right now that we don't even know about around Giannis Antetokounmpo and his camp... I think the focus right now is what can Milwaukee do to make this team better."
The Bucks seem to be stuck in the mud without any real ways for improvement, as they have only one tradeable first-round pick, no desirable young assets, and their players with high-value contracts don't have a lot of value to other teams.
Milwaukee just traded for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline, a move that looked like a terrible decision in the playoffs. It may be a situation of Antetokounmpo allowing the Bucks to make moves and see where that puts them by next season's trade deadline, if he wants to make a move.
