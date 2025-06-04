New Report on Potential Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade to Spurs
Since Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet to make a trade request out of Milwaukee, it appears as though Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is the top available target this offseason. After winning two titles with the Golden State Warriors, Durant hasn't been able to match that success since departing. With his career winding down, capturing another ring has to be top of mind.
Several teams around the league will likely send in offers for the former MVP forward, as teams like the Houston Rockets could view him as the missing piece to their core. However, a new report indicates that the 15-time All-Star and his camp will be pushing for a move to a different Texas-based team.
According to Arizona Sports radio talk show host John Gambadoro, Durant's camp is eyeing a move to the San Antonio Spurs this summer. While the Spurs finished outside the play-in tournament this past season, they'll likely be adding Rutgers guard Dylan Harper to their young core in the draft and look ready to compete for the postseason next year with Victor Wembanyama.
If Durant were to join the Spurs, it would speed up the timeline of their roster, which doesn't seem quite ready to compete for a title. However, with All-Stars in Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox on the team to go with a mix of veterans and young players, bringing in Durant could be a big bonus in helping develop these young talents while bringing winning ways back to San Antonio.
Given Durant will be 37 years old by the start of next season, there's no telling how much teams will be willing to give up for him. However, if the Spurs and Durant's camp align, the pairing of Wembanyama and Durant would be one that the NBA has never seen before, given their size and guard-like abilities.
