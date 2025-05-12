New Report on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo, Spurs Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks don't control their own first-round pick for the next five years. As a result, any return they get for two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo will run heavy with draft capital.
For the first time in Antetokounmpo's career, leaving Milwaukee is a realistic option. The reason? He's no longer winning.
"My personal goal," Antetokounmpo began on a podcast appearance with his brother Thanasis, "if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting down myself."
Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 60% shooting from the field last season. He finished No. 3 in MVP voting behind Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets frontman Nikola Jokić, and has consistently been in such talks since winning his first title in 2021.
Now, he's in a different set of talks. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are teams to watch this offseason regarding a potential trade for the Greek big.
"San Antonio and Houston," Windhorst said. "Pay attention there."
Both franchises control their own picks, as well as capital from other teams — the Spurs own Atlanta's 2025 and 2027 first-round selections — and have viable youth to offer a Milwaukee squad significantly lacking in both realms.
If it were up to them, the Bucks wouldn't move Antetokounmpo at all. But their future is looking bleak, and the 7-footer isn't big on bleak.