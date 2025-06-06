Spurs Interested In Mavericks Coach Amid Jason Kidd, Knicks Rumors
With Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd emerging as one of the top candidates for the New York Knicks head coaching position, one of Kidd’s top assistants has surfaced as a candidate for the San Antonio Spurs' top assistant role on Mitch Johnson's staff.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Spurs are interested in hiring Dallas assistant Sean Sweeney to work alongside Mitch Johnson, the heir to legendary Gregg Popovich, who retired in May. It would be quite the undertaking for Sweeney, who worked his way up from a position as video coordinator for the Brooklyn Nets over a decade ago and was a top candidate for the Suns' head coaching vacancy.
"Sweeney and (Jared) Dudley both featured in the Suns' head coaching search that ultimately resulted in the hiring of Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott," Stein wrote. "League sources tell The Stein Line that the San Antonio Spurs, furthermore, have expressed strong interest in trying to hire Sweeney away from Dallas to work alongside new Spurs full-time head coach Mitch Johnson."
Sweeney played a season of Division I hoops at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay before transferring to then-Division II powerhouse St. Thomas (MN), where he earned all-conference honors as a three-year starter.
Sweeney has been a mainstay next to Kidd on the bench throughout Kidd's head coaching career, having served as Kidd's assistant at his two previous stops with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. However, if Kidd makes the jump to New York, San Antonio could jump on the opportunity to steal Sweeney away.
