New Report on Spurs' Draft Interest in Duke Star
The NBA Draft is a little less than three weeks away, and the future of the San Antonio Spurs could hinge on this draft. They hold the 2nd and 14th overall picks in a draft that has a lot of talent as they look to surround their core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell with more talented pieces.
The heavy expectation is for the Spurs to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with their first selection, who is widely seen as the best prospect not named Cooper Flagg in this draft class, but the team's plans for their second lottery selection are more vague currently.
Krysten Peek of NBA TV has reported that the Spurs could show interest in Duke center Khaman Maluach to pair with Victor Wembanyama.
"Another buzzy name tied to the Spurs is Maluach, a 7-foot-2 center out of Duke. The Spurs could essentially be building twin towers with Wembanyama and Maluach and there is an appeal to drafting another young big that can learn and grow alongside Wembanyama," Peek wrote.
"It would be very unlikely that the Spurs would shock everyone and take Maluach with the No. 2 pick but they could be looking to trade down or package the No. 14 pick for a shot at the talented center."
The Spurs had a famous pair of twin towers in the late 1990s and early 2000s with Tim Duncan and David Robinson, a duo that came away with two championships. The spacing of the NBA was a lot different back then, but Wembanyama is talented enough to play alongside another 7-footer, which could also take some defensive pressure off the French superstar.
Maluach averaged 8.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 1.3 BPG in his freshman season at Duke as a former top-5 high school prospect on 247sports.