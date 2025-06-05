Inside The Spurs

New Report on Spurs' Draft Interest in Duke Star

The San Antonio Spurs could be looking to bolster their elite frontcourt in the 2025 NBA Draft

Austin Veazey

Jan 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA Draft is a little less than three weeks away, and the future of the San Antonio Spurs could hinge on this draft. They hold the 2nd and 14th overall picks in a draft that has a lot of talent as they look to surround their core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell with more talented pieces.

The heavy expectation is for the Spurs to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with their first selection, who is widely seen as the best prospect not named Cooper Flagg in this draft class, but the team's plans for their second lottery selection are more vague currently.

Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach
Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) runs up court during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Krysten Peek of NBA TV has reported that the Spurs could show interest in Duke center Khaman Maluach to pair with Victor Wembanyama.

"Another buzzy name tied to the Spurs is Maluach, a 7-foot-2 center out of Duke. The Spurs could essentially be building twin towers with Wembanyama and Maluach and there is an appeal to drafting another young big that can learn and grow alongside Wembanyama," Peek wrote.

"It would be very unlikely that the Spurs would shock everyone and take Maluach with the No. 2 pick but they could be looking to trade down or package the No. 14 pick for a shot at the talented center."

The Spurs had a famous pair of twin towers in the late 1990s and early 2000s with Tim Duncan and David Robinson, a duo that came away with two championships. The spacing of the NBA was a lot different back then, but Wembanyama is talented enough to play alongside another 7-footer, which could also take some defensive pressure off the French superstar.

Maluach averaged 8.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 1.3 BPG in his freshman season at Duke as a former top-5 high school prospect on 247sports.

Related Articles

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News