New Report On Spurs Eyeing Celtics, 76ers Free Agents
The San Antonio Spurs had a productive 2025 NBA Draft, bringing in two lottery selections in No. 2 pick Dylan Harper from Rutgers and No. 14 pick Carter Bryant from Arizona. While Bryant addresses more of a need than Harper, both players should see the floor next season for San Antonio, barring any unforeseen changes.
Moving on, San Antonio currently has four standard contract players set to hit free agency, meaning there should be two open spots for the Spurs to add talent. According to a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, there are two players that San Antonio has identified to fill in those spots.
"Now the Spurs, league sources say, are looming as a prominent landing spot for big men on the free agent market as well," Fischer writes. "On Saturday afternoon we reported San Antonio's rising interest, among other teams, in trying to lure rugged French forward Guerschon Yabusele away from Philadelphia."
Yabusele, who played with Victor Wembanyama on France's silver medal-winning team during the 2024 Paris Olympics, made his return to the NBA this past season with the Philadelphia 76ers after his impressive Olympics performance. Yabusele averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shot 50.1% from the field in 70 games.
In addition to Yabusele, the Spurs are also linked to a top free-agent center to be Wembanyama's backup.
"Another center target, sources say, that rival executives expect San Antonio to pursue: Boston's Luke Kornet," Fischer added. "The Celtics' 29-year-old big man, who has yet to earn north of $3 million in any single season in his eight-year NBA career, appears to have a real shot to cash out in this summer's midlevel market."
Adding Yabusele and Kornet would give the Spurs two quality role players and help them make a push to the playoffs, as they've missed the postseason for the past six years.
