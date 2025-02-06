New Report on Spurs' Interest in Trae Young Trade
The San Antonio Spurs are walking away from the NBA trade deadline season happy, as they were able to add Sacramento Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox to their young core to pair with Victor Wembanyama going forward. Since the team was able to keep top young pieces like Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell, they biggest loss in the trade remains the draft capital they parted ways with.
While Fox expressed he wanted to be with San Antonio, a new report indicates he might not have been the top target the team was after to add at the point guard position. Aligning with rumors from this past summer, NBA Insider Chris Haynes shared a star guard from the Eastern Conference who was at the top of their list.
"Before the San Antonio Spurs made the move for De'Aaron Fox, they were considering De'Aaron and they were considering Trae Young," Haynes shared on NBA TV. "But with the way that the Spurs are set up right now, they're not set up to start trying to win games and contend now."
Before this statement, Haynes emphasized that Young wants to win now and that San Antonio wouldn't make sense since they are still a few pieces away and need development before they can contend.
Given the debut performance by Fox on Wednesday night, where he posted 24 points and 13 assists, it looks like there are no current regrets about how the trade worked out with the Spurs. Regarding Young, his future in Atlanta could come into question if the team isn't able to get back to playoff contention soon.
