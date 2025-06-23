New Report On Spurs Targeting Victor Wembanyama’s French Teammate
Unless something drastically changes, it appears as if the San Antonio Spurs will be adding Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the second overall pick in this week's 2025 NBA Draft. Their selection at 14th overall could go multiple ways, but it seems as though Harper is locked in for the second player off the board.
Looking beyond that, the Spurs didn't decide to swing for the fences to land Kevin Durant, meaning the focus in San Antonio might be on the youth and adding role players around them. According to a new report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Spurs have an interest in adding one of Victor Wembanyama's Team France teammates.
According to Scotto, the Spurs are one of the teams interested in French forward Guerschon Yabusele, following his return to the NBA this past season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Appearing in 70 games for the Sixers, he averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shot 50.8% from the field and 38.0% from three.
In six games playing alongside Wembanyama during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Yabusele was the team's second-leading scorer behind the Spurs star, averaging 14.0 points per game. His performance helped propel him to an NBA return, as he previously played two seasons for the Boston Celtics.
Adding Yabusele would give the Spurs some more flexibility in their frontcourt alongside Wembanyama, as forward Jeremy Sochan continues to develop as well.
