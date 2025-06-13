New Report Reveals Kevin Durant's Two Preferred Trade Destinations
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are intensifying as the offseason fast approaches. A recent report from Phoenix-based radio host John Gambadoro suggested that both of Durant's preferred trade destinations this offseason are Texas-based.
On an episode of the "Burns and Gambo" show on AZ Sports, Gambadoro revealed his belief that Durant has a primary preference to join the San Antonio Spurs and a secondary preference to join the Houston Rockets.
"My belief is that Kevin Durant, as I've reported before, Kevin Durant prefers the Spurs," Gambadoro said. "I also think he prefers the Rockets. I think if he could have his way, he'd want to go to Texas, to either San Antonio or Houston.
"But there are other teams involved and we've discussed the potential. He probably doesn't want to go to Toronto long-term. Would Toronto still trade for him on a one-year deal? There are several teams that would do that."
The latest reported odds from DraftKings on Thursday had the Spurs listed as a -150 favorite to land Durant, but the Rockets were priced as overwhelming +1000 underdogs to do so. Houston did re-emerge as a potential contender for Durant on Friday, however, after Shams Charania indicated that there has been a focus on the team in the last 24 hours.
"There is some serious traction on conversations on trade scenarios with the Suns," Charania said. "They've had about six to eight teams reach out. There's been interest. There's been some offers. Really in the last 24, 48 hours, I'm told the focus of the Suns' conversation has been on a few of the teams. The Houston Rockets, the Miami heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves."
Related Articles
Potential New Date on Kevin Durant Trade Revealed
Potential Kevin Durant Trade Package to Spurs Revealed
Kevin Durant's Preferred Trade Teams Narrowed Down to Five Choices