New Report Reveals Kevin Durant's Two Preferred Trade Destinations

A recent report from Phoenix-based radio host John Gambadoro indicated that Kevin Durant has two preferred trade destinations this offseason

Will Despart

May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are intensifying as the offseason fast approaches. A recent report from Phoenix-based radio host John Gambadoro suggested that both of Durant's preferred trade destinations this offseason are Texas-based.

On an episode of the "Burns and Gambo" show on AZ Sports, Gambadoro revealed his belief that Durant has a primary preference to join the San Antonio Spurs and a secondary preference to join the Houston Rockets.

"My belief is that Kevin Durant, as I've reported before, Kevin Durant prefers the Spurs," Gambadoro said. "I also think he prefers the Rockets. I think if he could have his way, he'd want to go to Texas, to either San Antonio or Houston.

"But there are other teams involved and we've discussed the potential. He probably doesn't want to go to Toronto long-term. Would Toronto still trade for him on a one-year deal? There are several teams that would do that."

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The latest reported odds from DraftKings on Thursday had the Spurs listed as a -150 favorite to land Durant, but the Rockets were priced as overwhelming +1000 underdogs to do so. Houston did re-emerge as a potential contender for Durant on Friday, however, after Shams Charania indicated that there has been a focus on the team in the last 24 hours.

"There is some serious traction on conversations on trade scenarios with the Suns," Charania said. "They've had about six to eight teams reach out. There's been interest. There's been some offers. Really in the last 24, 48 hours, I'm told the focus of the Suns' conversation has been on a few of the teams. The Houston Rockets, the Miami heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves."

Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

