New Report Suggests Spurs Tried to Get Victor Wembanyama Help
Perhaps Victor Wembanyama is due for a pleasant surprise.
After his sophomore campaign — on pace to be much stronger than his rookie season — was cut short with a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder, the San Antonio Spurs' lacking center depth was even more exposed than previously known.
"I think the rebounding is obviously a little bit disproportionate," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson admitted after his team's 20-point loss to the Pelicans Sunday, "just because of how many shots we missed."
According to a new report by The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, San Antonio looked to address that problem over the offseason, specifically in regards to Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid or Miluwakee Bucks big man Brook Lopez.
"The Spurs, to be specific, were eyeing the likes of Reid and Brook Lopez at the time as potential floor-stretching centers to pair with Victor Wembanyama," Fischer wrote.
Lopez provides an obvious service on the glass on both ends, but beyond size, his ability to connect from 3 is something the Spurs likely covet. On his career, the 36-year-old is shooting at a 35 percent clip from deep on top falling just behind Wembanyama on this season's blocks ladder.
The only caveat? Age. In the short term, Lopez's presence would aid the Spurs defensively and give Wembanyama the space to play positionless, though, in the twilight stage of his career, that boon isn't something San Antonio can rely on in the long run.
But as fast as Wembanyama is progressing, maybe a couple of seasons is all he needs.
