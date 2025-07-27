Inside The Spurs

Spurs Star De'Aaron Fox Listed on Unfortunate NBA Ranking

An NBA analyst calls De'Aaron Fox one of the most overrated players in the league.

Austin Veazey

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a big trade last season to bring in De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings, pairing Victor Wembanyama with a former NBA All-Star. It was a worthwhile gamble, as it really didn't cost the Spurs too much, and they needed an answer at point guard long-term.

They didn't plan on landing the second overall pick in the draft lottery, where they were able to add Dylan Harper. In one year, they've completely overhauled their guard rotation with Fox, Harper, and Stephon Castle. But is Fox actually as good as we're led to believe?

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox
Mar 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report published a list of the five most overrated players in the NBA, placing Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox fifth behind Austin Reaves, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyler Herro, and LaMelo Ball.

"Public perception tends to regard him as a first- or second-tier floor general, but functionally, he's more like a 6'3" scoring guard," Buckley explained. "With a shaky outside shot. And less-than-elite passing vision. And defensive impact that falls way short of what his physical tools make you think he'd deliver."

Fox shot just 31% from three last season, and he's been above 33% just twice in his career. He's a consistent 20 PPG scorer, but his assist-to-turnover ratio isn't as strong as you would expect for a borderline All-Star guard.

"While he shouldn't be blamed for the many flaws of the Sacramento Kings franchise," Buckley continued, "it's still worth noting he's led all of one playoff push in his first eight NBA seasons. Adding to the notion his impact on winning is less than crystal-clear, his career on/off differential sits at just plus-0.6 points per 100 possessions. And his career plus-0.8 box plus/minus is uncomfortably close to the metric's average mark (0.0)."

Buckley still thinks Fox is a good player, just not a world-changing great player. Playing alongside Wembanyama should make things easier for Fox, but he only played 17 games for the Spurs last season, not a large enough sample size to see if this will work.

Published
Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

