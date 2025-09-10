Recent Spurs Player Earns New NBA Opportunity With Atlanta Hawks
The NBA offseason has seen plenty of player movement, and not just free agents. If you want to go back to the trade deadline of last season, stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane, and Kristaps Porzingis will be suiting up for a new team on opening night than they did last year.
In professional sports leagues around the world, there are often moves that go under the radar and end up making a major difference in that team's season outlook. Typically, it's the role players or end-of-bench guys that are forgotten in their offseason moves, but don't count them out from making an impact. The Atlanta Hawks might be one of those teams that struck gold with a recent signing.
The Hawks have signed San Antonio Spurs free agent center Charles Bassey to an Exhibit 10 deal. This will allow the Hawks to bring in Bassey for training camp, where he can compete for a roster spot, earn a two-way contract, or be on the pathway to join the Hawks' G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.
Charles Bassey's Career In A Glimpse
Before Bassey appeared in three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, he was a star for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. A five-star recruit and a consensus Top 10 prospect in the Class of 2018, Bassey played three seasons for Western Kentucky. He'd earn two All-CUSA honors, as well as lead the conference in field goal percentage twice.
He'd go on to be selected 53rd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he'd spend his rookie season. Bassey wouldn't get a ton of action with them, playing in just 23 games before getting waived before his second season.
Bassey got scooped up by the Spurs on a two-way contract before the start of the 2022-23 season, and would later get converted to a standard deal. He'd play three seasons in San Antonio, appearing in 90 total games and making three starts. He never got a ton of opportunity, but his analytics prove he could be a solid low-post scorer with defensive upside.
Joining the Atlanta Hawks, he'll have a good chance at competing for a reserve center role behind Onyeka Okongwu. Set to turn 25 at the start of this upcoming season, there's still good basketball ahead for Bassey, and he has an opportunity to find his spot in the NBA with the Hawks.