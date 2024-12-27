Blue Christmas: Victor Wembanyama Earned His Flowers, But At What Cost?
SAN ANTONIO — Josh Hart held his tongue, but gave extra attitude sitting in front of his locker two days before Christmas.
The New York Knicks had just secured their fourth straight win and had sights set on their annual Holiday feature at Madison Square Garden; this time, the San Antonio Spurs had the honor of making the trip North.
"Did you hear Wemby had another eight blocks tonight (against the Philadelphia 76ers)?" Hart was asked.
His eyes shifted before he offered a blunt response: "I don't care."
The reporter didn't get his wish — Hart wasn't inclined to provide a soundbite praising a 20-year-old who had just finished another productive outing 100 miles South before squaring off against his team.
And certainly not after a Knicks win that was yet to be celebrated.
"I don't care what he got today," Hart said, doubling down. "We'll give him his flowers after the game. Not before."
Fast forward a little less than 48 hours later, and Wembanyama certainly earned them. In a Christmas Day loss, the Spurs star notched 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and six made 3-pointers on nearly 52 percent shooting from the field.
At this point, it's becoming routine. Here's the history:
- Wembanyama became the highest scoring visitor at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day
- He's the third player in NBA history to record 40 or more points in a Christmas debut, joining Tracy McGrady and Wilt Chamberlain
- He, Chamberlain and Nikola Jokić are the only three players to record at least 40 points and 15 rebounds on Christmas
"He did a good job of imposing his will, leaving his imprint on the game," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "Strong catches, finishes and drives to the rim ... I thought we were connected as a team, and sometimes that allowed his individual skill set to shine through."
Amid his historic performance, however, there was only one thing on Wembanyama's mind in the tunnel following the Spurs' second straight loss.
His solemn, stricken face gave it away: He was in no mood to discuss firsts.
"I don't even know really the history of the best Christmas games," Wembanyama said. "I'm thinking about the game right now ... just thinking we were close, but relaxed on some attributes at times."
Rebounding topped that list. Despite Wembanyama's 18 boards, a twice-failed defensive rebound ultimately sealed the game in favor of the Knicks after a pair of missed shots from Jalen Brunson and O.G. Anunoby fell back into the hands of Hart.
The Knicks' shooting guard delivered on the court with an efficient 12 points and the game-winning boards, but when he made it back to the locker room — this time cheery after a fifth straight win — he delivered there, too.
"Good Lord, man," Hart said of Wembanyama. "His release point is so high, and his ability to hit shots, it opens up everything for them ... he's different. The league will be in good hands when all the old guys and elder statesmen are out."
Ironically, Hart faced one such "statesman" on Christmas. And he was perhaps the harshest critic of the Spurs' late-game blunders.
“I think we just got to get to that point where all that ‘young guy stuff’ (has to) go out the window," Chris Paul said. "We're pros just like anybody else. There’s a grit and will that you've got to have in this league in order to figure out ways to win those games.“
Since the beginning of the season, the Spurs have shown vast improvements in close-game situations. Games like an overtime victory against the Atlanta Hawks likely don't end in favor of the Silver & Black even a season ago.
That said, there are still games yet to reach that point. And while the Spurs are feeling the pleasure of fitting into a stacked Western Conference, they're also feeling the burn of self-inflicted wounds.
"They didn't win against us because they played better basketball," Wembanyama said. "Not at all. Tonight just proved we are not ready yet. We're right there."
In case any more proof was needed, the wunderkind finished his statement with a slight nod to Paul's shameless expression of finally reaching the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns — a place perhaps nobody wants to be in more than Wembanyama himself.
"We're going to get addicted to playing this way," he said. "This is how I see it. It (takes) high effort to play like that, but it's also high rewards. I'm sure we're going to find out about this soon."
If one thing was clear sitting in the tunnel at Madison Square Garden — a venue Wembanyama has yet to win at — it's that he hoped he would find out.
The second-year Frenchman had earned his flowers, yes, albeit done in consolation. But if the cost was a loss? He'd rather it have gone a different way.
For once, perhaps an "addiction" didn’t seem like such a bad thing.
"We see him day in and day out," Paul said. "We're not surprised by that. For us, the next step is winning those games. That's all it's about."