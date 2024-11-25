'By Committee': Harrison Barnes Leads Spurs In Victory Over Warriors
In the aftermath of Saturday night's 104-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors, the San Antonio Spurs got consistent play from Harrison Barnes, who had 22 points, secondary only to Victor Wembanyama.
The 13-year veteran said the key is to not have to rely on Wembanyama every night, and that if the Spurs are going to go anywhere, it must truly be a team game.
"I think the best thing for us is doing it by committee," Barnes said. "I think the biggest thing for us is to do it every night. Every single night, can we be consistent? Can we play our style of basketball?"
Barnes was particularly impressed with the play of rookie Stephon Castle, who poured in 19 points and a big 3-point shot with 1:46 left in the game to help seal the victory.
"Steph is a winner. He is a champion," Barnes said. "We have the utmost amount of confidence in him. As a rookie, you love to see him embrace the moment."
When Castle stole the ball from Stephen Curry to gain possession for his big 3-point shot he grew up quickly to make such a move on a dominant player like Curry.
"To me I see the confidence that guys are exuding," Barnes said. "To see everyone collectively be able impact and participate in winning, that's the biggest part I see."
Barnes is the first one to admit he is not a primary option to score. For him to have the type of game he had he merely took the open shot when it was available and play to what the defense would give him.
"I don't really have too many expectations for myself offensively," Barnes said. "I think it's mostly reading and reacting. Just being active and moving. For me, I take the shots as they come."
Defensively, the Spurs held the Warriors to less than 100 points, which is a feat in and of itself. Curry was held in check by Castle as he only had 14 points for the Warriors.
Barnes said team defense is their specialty, and will continue to be.
"We know that defense is something that we can bring every night," Barnes said. "One of our goals is to be a top 10 defense this season. We have to do our part to make sure we are solid."
Next up for the Spurs is a chance to extend their win streak to four games on the road against the Utah Jazz — marking the fifth contest between the two teams in just over a month, preseason included. Tipoff from Salt Lake City is set for 8 p.m. Central.