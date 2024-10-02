'Very Formidable!' Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama won a bronze medal in the Olympic games this summer.
His coach in San Antonio, Gregg Popovich believes he won much more. His talent reached knew heights and he took on different competition he had to learn about on the fly.
"His aggressiveness was the big thing," Popovich said. "He understands what it takes — what he's going to get, and what he's got to give."
The 7-foot-4 20-year-old averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his inaugural season with the team. He then took his game home to France for the Paris Olympics and led his team to a medal.
"The whole preparation with the national team was a great experience," Wembanyama said, "It was super high intensity and it was a very good time. There's a lot I learned from it. It was a different type of experience. I learned things that I will use for the rest of my life."
Popovich was downright giddy over the performance his No, 1 pick from a year ago turned in during the Paris games.
READ MORE: Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season
"Victor was great," he said. "He improved steadily throughout the Olympics and was very formidable. "I want everyone to get better. I have great expectations for every player, both individually and team-wise. We want them to improve in every area."
His cadence sounded similar to years past, but that's because it was. Even with a "new and improved" Wembanyama, the goals for the young Spurs remain the same.
"Our expectations are the same as they have been every year I have coached," Popovich said. "We want to be the best team that we can be. We want to become a championship caliber team."
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces