'They Value Me': David Duke Jr. Ready to 'Maximize' 2-Way Role With Spurs
David Duke Jr.'s first introduction to the NBA was for the Brooklyn Nets back when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving made up a Big Three that was set to put the league on notice.
A first-round exit courtesy of a Boston Celtics sweep made sure that the Nets didn't advance very far in the playoffs, but beyond just the postseason, that squad faced ample adversity with their stars.
Durant played the most games of the three with just 55, so rhythm and consistency was much lower for Brooklyn than it had hoped for, but that didn't stop their march toward a championship.
Nor did it stop Duke Jr. from taking in everything he could from three elite basketball players.
"It became easier over time, just going up to them to ask them things," Duke Jr., now a two-way San Antonio Spurs guard, explained of his dynamic with Harden, Irving and Durant.
"You naturally grow closer to each other," he added. "Those are your brothers that you're out there with. ... Everybody's human. I would (tell myself), 'It's ok. I can go ask them a question or two.'"
After that first season, Duke Jr. returned to Brooklyn on a second straight two-way deal and appeared in 23 games — one more than he did his rookie year — where he didn't quite light up the box score, but did show promise.
Following Year 2, he signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers before being waived a month later and joining their G League affiliate in Delaware. There, he showed enough to be picked up by the Spurs on a two-way deal that saw him suit up with Gregg Popovich's mainstay roster four times.
He averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists before eventually signing another deal with San Antonio to stick around for this upcoming season, leaving just one open two-way spot for either the Spurs' second-round draft pick Harrison Ingram or summer league standout Riley Minix.
Duke Jr. had his eyes on that spot before the games even began.
"They value me," he said of his previous two-way deal with the Spurs prior to NBA 2K25 Summer League. "It's a good feeling to be wanted. Especially at this level. For me, I take it as an opportunity to grow. ... Now I can spend the summer here and show them more parts of my game.
"I can find a role and really just maximize and perfect it."
That he did. In five games, Duke Jr. averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. The latter stat, especially, was important for the young guard to mantain.
"For me, that's my priority," Duke Jr. said. "I think that's what's going to get me on the floor and keep me on the floor. ... From there, I can (work) on building out and expanding other aspects of my game."
With still plenty to prove — something that Duke Jr. knows he has to do — keeping himself on the court is the easiest way to get the opportunity he desires. That starts with defense, which some of his other teammates have already shown.
"I respect the guys who have been here before me," he said. "They're talented, they've accomplished a lot. They know what it takes. ... It's always great to hear different perspectives."
While Duke Jr. is certain to solicit the help of Sidy Cissoko, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama — three players who have earned their defensive bona fides — he'll also get the unique opportunity to learn from one of the league's top point guards in Chris Paul.
Sure, he's played with stars the likes of "The Beard and The Slim Reaper," but even with that experience, the guard is excited at the opportunity to play alongside "The Point God".
"Chris Paul is a legend," Duke Jr. said. "A Hall-of-Famer in my opinion. I'm very excited that he's going to be here."
If nothing else, the Spurs will be searching for consistency next season. Duke Jr. might not see ample minutes, but he'll make the most of what he does get whether it be in Austin or San Antonio. And if all goes well?
He just might find himself a role for a few seasons down the road.
After all, he's already earned the stamp of approval from Popovich.
“I’ve said it before," the coach said of Duke Jr. "He really knows how to play.”