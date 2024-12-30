Inside The Spurs

Development Years: How Are Spurs' Turnover Numbers Faring This Season?

The San Antonio Spurs haven't seen much improvement in the turnover department from last season or even the one prior, but with their development years still raging on, any improvement is a good sign.

Matt Guzman

Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center.
Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — "Why have we turned the ball over so much?"

According to San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright, that would be the biggest question begged by coach Gregg Popovich of the Silver & Black.

The 29th-year coach has been recovering from a mild stroke he suffered on Nov. 2 away from the team, and without him, the turnovers keep coming.

Interestingly enough, the Spurs are sitting at 14.3 turnovers on the season — right in the middle of the league — but that number isn't new. Prior to drafting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, San Antonio finished the year averaging 14.7.

As is known, Wembanyama didn't improve San Antonio's record, nor their issue with turnovers.

Last season, the Spurs averaged 14.6 turnovers to add to the Frenchman's rookie season that, though riddled with highlights and an obvious piece of hardware, ended up fitting right in line with the other so-called "development years."

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1)
Dec 28, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) stands with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This season? Wembanyama and Co. have undoubtedly taken a step forward. They were quicker to just about every number of wins compared to a season ago and sit at .500 through 32 contests.

With the addition of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, they've looked more competitive and held their own in contests that, a year ago, wouldn't have fallen in their favor. Yet the turnover number remains roughly the same as it was last season and the one before it.

Admittedly, that number has played a factor in the Spurs being just .500. As Stephon Castle continues to learn the ropes at point guard and Wembanyama continues to find his stride, that number will decrease. San Antonio is, after all, still experiencing growing pains.

If one thing is clear, however, it's that they're heading in the right direction.

Even if that means improving giveaways by just 0.3.

"The very top is not far away," Wembanyama said in mid-December. "It's a short way. A very tough one, but it's right there."

