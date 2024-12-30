Rebounding Woes Cost Spurs Another Close Game vs. Timberwolves
An inability to grab a pair of rebounds in the final moments of San Antonio’s Christmas Day game resulted in the Spurs losing by three points to the New York Knicks.
That same inability played a big role in the Spurs’ 112-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night in Minneapolis.
The Timberwolves out-rebounded San Antonio 56-41 and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds (San Antonio had just eight). Rudy Gobert had a game-high 15 rebounds for Minnesota and his teammate Jaden McDaniels had 10. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with eight rebounds.
However, it’s not just that Minnesota had more rebounds in the game. It’s also when those rebounds came. One of the most crucial rebounds for the Timberwolves came with 15 seconds left to play.
With the Spurs trailing 111-109, Wembanyama was fouled and made the first of his two free throws. But he missed the second and the rebound was grabbed by Minnesota’s Donte DiVincenzo (who was subsequently fouled and made one of his two free throws to account for the final score).
A similar ending occurred against the Knicks on Christmas when New York’s Josh Hart grabbed two offensive rebounds in the final 17 seconds of that 117-114 contest.
Two games ending in similar fashions isn’t a lot, but is interesting it’s happened twice. San Antonio ranks 11th in the league in rebounds per game (44.7 per game) which is well ahead of the Timberwolves (42.7, sixth-worst in the NBA).
The Spurs also have a center that can block shots without jumping. Wembanyama is no slouch in grabbing rebounds. He’s averaged 10.3 per game in December and had 18 against the Knicks, but Sunday’s night performance was good enough.
Jeremy Sochan is second on the Spurs with 8.7 rebounds per game, but had just four Sunday night (as well as only five points). Devin Vassell had seven rebounds and both Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul had five.
The Spurs (16-16) will have a couple days to figure out what went wrong Sunday. San Antonio won’t be back in action until Tuesday when the Los Angels Clippers (18-13) come to town.