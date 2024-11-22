Dissecting the Spurs’ Individual Plus-Minus Totals Through 16 Games
Through 16 games, the San Antonio Spurs’ up-and-down play has, quite literally, evened out as they currently sit at 8-8.
A bottom-10 scoring offense has been uplifted by a top-10 scoring defense, but San Antonio was able to get back to .500 with the help of its offense in a 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz Friday evening.
Overall, the Spurs’ individual plus-minus numbers have matched the team’s topsy-turvy play so far.
League-wide, there’s already been separation between the top and bottom in individual plus-minus despite the season being less than one-quarter complete. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the best player on a 12-4 Oklahoma City Thunder squad, has the best plus-minus in the league at +170.
Meanwhile, Bub Carrington, who’s averaged just over 30 minutes per game for the 2-11 Washington Wizards, has the league’s worst plus-minus at -184; the difference between him and the player with the next-worst mark, Utah’s Keyonte George, is a staggering 31.
No one on the Spurs that’s seen substantial action is particularly close to any of those numbers, but there’s a large gap between the top and the bottom. Here are the plus-minuses from each player on the team who’s registered at least 85 total minutes so far this season.
- Chris Paul: +60
- Harrison Barnes: +50
- Julian Champagnie: +36
- Charles Bassey: +28
- Stephon Castle: +27
- Victor Wembanyama: +19
- Sandro Mamukelashvili: +1
- Jeremy Sochan: -9
- Blake Wesley: -30
- Malaki Branham: -44
- Devin Vassell: -47
- Keldon Johnson: -64
It’s no surprise that Paul leads the way, as his table-setting and efficient 3-point shooting have helped the Spurs immensely. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Keldon Johnson’s early-season struggles in a new secondary role off the bench are well-represented here.
The Spurs just hope those positive performances will continue.