Does Gregg Popovich Have Case for NBA's Coach of the Year Next Season?
Entering his 29th season as the coach of the San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich still remains one of the NBA's premier coaches.
Yet another challenge is heading Popovich's way, and this time, its helping take a young Spurs team back to playoff contention after an underwhelming 2023-24 season. He'll have a second-year version of Victor Wembanyama to help him, along with veteran additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes to bring some experience and leadership to the roster.
The mission for San Antonio, as always, is to win — it just has better personnel to accomplish that now. It won't look back in the past either, it has its eyes set on simply improving as a team.
“Our expectations are the same as they’ve been since the first year I coached," Popovich said Monday at the Spurs' Media Day. "We want to be the best possible team we can be. It was never a point of discussion at all, (how many games won), and it never will be.”
READ MORE: Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
If the Spurs can climb the Western Conference ladder enough, Popovich might even get consideration for the Coach of the Year award — which would be the fourth of his legendary career.
According to DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook, Popovich is tied with Michael Malone and J.J. Redick as the sixth-best odds for the award at +1800. Considering where he and San Antonio landed just last season, that's a more than fair assessment.
Last year's winner — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault — got his win through a 57-win campaign, taking his team from the Play-In Tournament the No. 1 seed. That's the bar it takes, and the Spurs getting there would be historic.
Popovich would be a surprising winner so late into his career and with San Antonio's' projection as a whole, but there's always a realm of possibility where it comes to fruition. It would take a lot, however, especially over Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla (+1000).
That being said, you can never count out Popovich from making history.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Strength, Versatility and 'Own Pace'