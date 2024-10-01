'I Want Everyone to Get Better': Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvement
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich showed up to Media Day with the confidence and swagger a coach might have coming off of an NBA Finals appearance.
It was certainly not one of a coach who's team only won 22 games last season. But what sets him apart? He has a generational talent on his roster in second-year power forward Victor Wembanyama.
And he's certainly enthused by that.
Wembanyama came into last season with the normal hype of a first selection in the draft. He lived up to the hype and then some, being named the unanimous Rookie of the Year, as well as Defensive Player of the Year runner-up.
The 7-foot-4 20-year-old averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his inaugural season with the team. He then took his game home to France for the Paris Olympics and led his team to a gold medal.
Popovich said the international game taught him a lot and he is an even more polished player for it.
"Victor was great," he said. "He improved steadily throughout the Olympics and was very formidable. "I want everyone to get better. I have great expectations for every player, both individually and team-wise. We want them to improve in every area."
Popovich gave the media throng a good clip when he was asked who was going to start when the season opens in October.
"I have no idea, I have no idea who's gonna start. I would bet Victor's gonna start, because I am really smart," Popovich said. "It's up to them, they will tell me and show me who is gonna start."
He then picked on a reporter, who asked him a question about Wembanyama, and then gave him the answer at the same time. After a good chewing out from Popovich, he answered the reporter's question about Wembanyama's physicality he picked up in international play.
"Yes, he got more aggressive. His physicality. He's understanding what it takes, what he's going to give and what he has to get back," Popovich said. "It was a wonderful little petri dish for him to learn. I didn't really know he scored 26 points against the U,S. He can do so many different things."
Popovich then discussed Chris Paul and how difficult it was to game plan against him — now especially glad to have him on his side for a change,
“It was always difficult to play against him because he’s not just the consummate competitor, but he is a clever, clever, clever player. His IQ is off the charts," the coach said. "To have him working in our family is pretty special. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to think about having the opportunity to watch him on a day-to-day basis because it’s always been from afar.”
Popovich said Paul is a great mentor and role model for the younger guys on the team.
“He’s going to be a great mentor for our young guys,” said Popovich. “These young guys, for the most part, haven’t had that. Even Victor, I mean, obviously, he’s super talented, but he needs that also, just like everybody else who’s young.”
