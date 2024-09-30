Teammate Notes Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
As the NBA season draws near, San Antonio Spurs forwardJeremy Sochan is buzzing with excitement about his teammate and superstar Victor Wembanyama.
The young sensation has already made quite a splash in the league, and Sochan has a front-row seat to witness it all.
Describing Wembanyama as a “dog” on the court, Sochan couldn’t help but rave about his work ethic.
“He’s a dog, that’s the definition of him,” Sochan said on Monday. “Just on the court, the stuff he does is unbelievable.”
Sochan also emphasized the importance of Wembanyama's off-court dedication.
"What he does when there are no cameras around, he’s still working," Sochan said. "What he does mentally, physically—he just works. And I think that’s amazing to see.”
But it’s not all serious business; Wembanyama also brings a light-hearted energy to the team.
“He hasn’t changed. He’s become funnier,” Sochan laughed.
On the court, Sochan is confident that Wembanyama is set to shine this season.
“Basketball-wise, he’s definitely improved; he’s one-of-one,” Sochan declared. “He’s going to prove that this season. And this is going to be fun to see.”
As the Spurs prepare for a new season, Wembanyama's talent is set to be a major focus of NBA storylines. Gregg Popovich is hopeful that Wembanyama can elevate his already otherworldly skill set to new heights.
Meanwhile, Sochan is also on his path of development, and if the Spurs can secure high-level production from him, they could position themselves well for a playoff push.
