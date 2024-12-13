Spurs Injury Update: Statuses for Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson and More
SAN ANTONIO — Luckily for the San Antonio Spurs, there was never any real blood on the floor, like Thundercat's "Them Changes" might suggest.
A strange comparison that makes more sense with added context: After Victor Wembanyama took a fall early in the first quarter and left the court holding his back — the same area that had sidelined him for the two games prior — a slew of Spurs began going back and forth between the court, bench and locker room.
Wembanyama was one of four Spurs who took a trip backstage and one of five to miss time, counting Tre Jones, who missed his fourth straight contest last Sunday against the New Prleans Pelicans with a left shoulder sprain, but the 20-year-old star was also one of two to return to the floor after said injury.
And he re-entered to Thundercat.
"I had to spend a lot of time back there (in the locker room) to make sure everything was warm," Wembanyama said. "It was because of that fall."
Wembanyama finished Sunday evening with a team-high 25 points and three 3s, also securing his double-double with 10 rebounds despite his early injury struggles, and is listed XX on the team's official injury report prior to a road test against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Beyond him, the statuses of other Spurs in question are as listed:
- Stephon Castle is OUT after doctoring a shoulder injury during practice and the break. He'll miss his first contest of the season Friday.
- Zach Collins, who took a hard fall and is dealing with some lower back pain, is also OUT. He'll also register his first scratch of the year, but far from his only missed minutes.
- Keldon Johnson is likely to miss more time than ideal for San Antonio, working on left calf strain that could hamper him for some time. He'll be OUT Friday as well.
- Tre Jones will stay sidelined Friday, with his designation the same as the other three. He's been out of the rotation since Dec. 1 against the Sacramento Kings.
As the Spurs look to build some positive momentum following a win over the Pelicans, they'll be shorthanded. What comes next has yet to be determined, but at the very least, they're not going to be on a back-to-back anytime soon.
Tipoff from Moda Center in Portland, Ore. is scheduled for 9 p.m. CST.