'It's A Pleasure': Jeremy Sochan's 'Right Energy' Boosting Spurs in Regular Season
The San Antonio Spurs battled back Monday evening, but fell short of the Houston Rockets, 106-101, in their second home game of the season.
Third-year forward Jeremy Sochan was the Spurs' MVP of the night, notching 22 points to go along with nine rebounds — an effort Gregg Popovich was highly complimentary of following the contest.
"I think you get everything out of him," Popovich said. "He puts his heart out on the floor, on both sides of the court, for every minute he's on the court. Great competitor."
Twenty-year-old Spurs star Victor Wembanyama agreed wholeheartedly.
"He's just a guy who's energy always goes in the right direction," Wembanyama said. "His will to sacrifice for the team is always up. Its a pleasure to share the court with him."
Sochan commented on his improving skillset, saying that he is just getting into his own alongside his teammates, who are also improving with experience. That on its own has made the Spurs more competitive, and given Sochan a chance to show off his potential.
"This is what I've done my whole life," Sochan said. "I love this game. My teammates love this game. We're going to come out with passion and hunger, and we're going to try to win every game."
Wembanyama said having Sochan on the court solves a lot of problems for the Spurs, especially with Sochan playing like a big man with a strong vertical.
"I think it solves a lot of issues for us — the issues of doubling — and also we get Jeremy's height," Wembanyama said. "He can jump as high as centers."
Sochan and Wembanyama worked together after the Olympics and learned how to compliment one another, which has also been apparent early on.
"We made a lot of progress over the summer, we just haven't shown it applied." Wembanyama said. "It's the least you can expect from us: to improve from one season to another."
Next up for the Spurs is a trip to Oklahoma City on Wednesday. There, they'll face the red-hot Thunder with a chance to compare themselves to one of the Western Conference's strongest squads.
Tipoff from Paycom Center is set for 8:30 p.m. Central.