'Hit the Season Running': Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson appeared at media day, looking fresh and like a new man.
It might be because he is another year older. It also might be because he was wearing No. 0 on his chest. Regardless, he pronounced himself fit, in shape and ready for a new season.
"It's another year. Another year. I'm great," Johnson said. "But you are making me feel old reminding me this is year six."
Johnson said the longevity of being around for so long with one team is a testament to his higher power. He also credits the Spurs organization for developing him into a better player.
"It's an honor and a blessing to be a part of an organization like this for such a long period of time and thrive," Johnson said. "We want to win. I feel like we have some great pieces and we added great pieces like Harrison (Barnes) and CP, and Victor is getting better. I feel like we are ready to go out and get some wins."
Johnson also said being a veteran he believes it's his job in this training camp to impart his knowledge on to the younger players and assist coach Gregg Popovich in their development.
"Any knowledge that I can share with the younger guys, with Pop, I am willing to do," Johnson said. "I am in the best shape possible, so I can hit the season running."
Agent 0 also said he thinks the mindset is changing in San Antonio. They believe they are a young group, but they are going out to win. They believe they have the pieces necessary to go deep in the playoffs.
"I just think our expectation is to continue to get better," Johnson said. "We are a young group, but we are going out there with the mindset that we have the pieces to win."
The biggest piece which was added was Chris Paul. Johnson surrendered his No. 3 to Paul as one of the ultimate signs of respect he could give to his childhood idol.
"I have tons of respect for Chris, and he was one of my role models growing up. He's been nothing but amazing for me and the whole organization," Johnson said. "I feel like he deserved to wear No. 3. It's a sign of respect."
Johnson said selecting No. 0 was an easy choice for him.
"In Austin, I wore No. 0 and all," Johnson said "It was like going back to my roots and it was an easy choice for me."
Finally, he spoke glowingly about watching Victor Wembanyama playing tough in the Olympics.
"Victor is one of the hardest workers I've ever seen in my life basketball wise," Johnson said. "Seeing him prevail in the Olympics gave me a good feeling."
