'Staying in the Gym!' Keldon Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
There is a new Agent Zero in town, and he is looking to start a raucous.
Keldon Johnson was known as the guy you could bring in off the bench. He would give someone a breather and then come off the floor. He is not satisfied with being a role player any more. He wants to earn a permanent spot on the floor in coach Gregg Popovich's starting lineup.
Scoring has never been a problem with Johnson. It was his defense which needed work. He has worked on same in the offseason. He is also in impeccable shape.
"Coming into this camp, I want to make sure I was in the best shape of my life," Johnson said. "Everything else will take care of itself. Defense has been a big part of my offseason. I've been staying in the gym and working on my overall game."
READ MORE: Preview, How to Watch Spurs vs. Thunder
Popovich has taken notice of his new physique and commented about it during Saturday's media scrum.
"He's spectacular coming in," Popovich said. "Really, really trim. I don't know what his body fat was, but it's the best he's looked in a couple of years, very honestly. And he's been very competitive, very focused, very purposeful."
Despite being the longest tenured San Antonio Spurs player, he has veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes who came in this season. Those two bring instant respect. They are looking to Johnson for his leadership and his floor presence.
"KJ came in, he's been playing well, showing leadership, vocal," said Paul. "But more so, backing it up with his play."
Johnson is used to being the subject of trade rumors. This season he has his greatest value due to his shape, conditioning and his outside shot. He credits his conditioning to giving up fast food at Buc-ee's this offseason.
This might be the season he gets dealt. However, he might get the minutes vacated by Devin Vassell due to his injury, so he might prove to be indispensible early in the season.
"I feel good about the team this year," Johnson said. "We added some great pieces and everyone gets along great and we are playing at a different level. I am ready for the season to start, get out there with my teammates and get some wins."
Johnson said Victor Wembanyama has gotten even better — looking forward to being out on the floor with him.
"I feel like everyday Vic is getting better," Johnson said. "He shows us something different everyday. Every aspect of his game has gotten better."
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces