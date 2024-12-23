San Antonio Spurs Kick Off Road Trip Against Struggling Philadelphia 76ers
The San Antonio Spurs (15-13) kick off a four-game road trip with a Monday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (9-17). The Spurs have won four of their last five games and are looking for their first win over the 76ers since October 2022.
Philadelphia has struggled this season and is sitting in 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, however, the 76ers have won six of their last nine games, giving fans hope that the slow start will get ironed out as they continue to acclimate to newcomer Paul George and get center Joel Embiid healthy.
The 76ers will be shorthanded as Jared McCain and Eric Gordon have been ruled out with injury and illness respectively. Ricky Council IV is questionable for the home side as he nurses a knee injury. San Antonio has a clean injury report for the first time in a while.
Read More: How to Watch: San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
Last season San Antonio allowed Embiid to score a career-high 70 points in their January loss to the 76ers. They followed it up by allowing Tyrese Maxey to reset his career-high by scoring 52 in an April loss at home.
The 76ers will don their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms as they try to improve on a 4-9 home record. The Spurs will wear their black Icon Edition uniforms looking to an improve a 4-6 road record and making for a picturesque matchup on NBA TV.
Philadelphia, despite its record, enters the night as a 5.5-point favorite and ESPN's matchup predictor gives the 76ers a 53 percent chance to win the game. The teams tip off at 6 p.m. CT as two of the NBA's best big men go head-to-head.