San Antonio Spurs Make De'Aaron Fox Trade Announcement
Monday afternoon, a pair of jersey swaps and some tribute videos flooded the San Antonio Spurs' social media platforms.
After the Chicago Bulls waived Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte — a necessary move to make room for Kings sharpshooter Kevin Huerter and Spurs role players Tre Jones and Zach Collins — the three-team deal that landed Zach LaVine in Sacramento and De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio became official.
All three teams said their goodbyes, welcomed their new pieces and prepared for the back half of a season already near the top of the list in terms of trade fluidity. For the Spurs, that meant the beginning of a partnership between a 7-foot-4 budding superstar and a bona fide All-Star point guard.
Fox, set to don No. 2 on the Spurs for the first time since Kawhi Leonard, enters San Antonio with high expectations and a strong resume. Since 2017, only five other players (James Harden, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Trae Young, Damian Lillard) have notched 10,000 career points, 3,000 assists and 700 3-pointers, and only two others (Nikola Jokić, Harden) have 11,000 career points, 3,000 assists and 700 steals.
Jordan McLaughlin, who spent last season with the Kings and the previous five with the Minnesota Timberwolves, now becomes the Spurs' third-oldest player at 28 years old. On his career, he's averaged 4.2 points, 2.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 270 games played. He'll don No. 11.
