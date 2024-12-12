The San Antonio Minute: Early Injury Updates for Spurs Ahead of Road Test vs. Trail Blazers
SAN ANTONIO — On the final day of their four-day break, the San Antonio Spurs are looking a little healthier than perhaps they were during their Sunday evening bout with the New Orleans Pelicans
Victor Wembanyama was one of four Spurs to take a trip to the locker room, joining Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins and Stephon Castle on that list, and while only Johnson and Collins were ruled out of the game entirely, the lingering question was how serious their injuries were.
READ MORE: Can the Spurs Make a Playoff Push?
At practice Wednesday, Wembanyama spoke on his lower back issues, but it seems he's making progress toward finding relief, while Stephon Castle was involved with on-court action after undergoing treatment beforehand.
There wasn't any sign of Collins or Johnson, but a preliminary ruling will be given around 5 p.m. as San Antonio prepares for a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Stay tuned for further injury news, and check out the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute for more information: