One weekend sits between now and the beginning of the San Antonio Spurs' preseason slate. To kick things off, Victor Wembanyama, who's likely to play, will take on the young, yet successful Oklahoma City Thunder.
After that, four more games will allow the team to gauge its pieces and potentially decide on a starting lineup with Devin Vassell still out. And all five contests now have their local TV affiliations.
Check those out below:
· Monday, Oct. 7 versus Oklahoma City on CWSA at 7 p.m.
· Wednesday, Oct. 9 versus Orlando Magic on CWSA at 7 p.m.
· Saturday, Oct. 12 versus Utah Jazz on CWSA at 7 p.m.
· Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Miami Heat on Bally Sports at 6:30 p.m.
· Thursday, Oct. 17 at Houston Rockets on FOX29 at 7 p.m.
Spurs fans can also listen to all preseason games on WOAI 1200-AM with Bill Schoening on the call. Home preseason games can also be heard in Spanish on KXTN AM-1350 with Paul Castro calling the action.
Now, here are some headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: WITH DEVIN VASSELL OUT, WHO STARTS FOR SAN ANTONIO?
The San Antonio Spurs will have a gap to fill to begin next season with Devin Vassell still nursing a foot injury, so with that in mind, who might be named starters to begin the year?
2. READ: JEREMY SOCHAN READY TO THRIVE AT 'NATURAL' POSITION
The San Antonio Spurs tried Jeremy Sochan at point guard for a good portion of last season, and while it didn't work, it no longer has to. He's back to being a forward and "feeling good" about that fact.
3. LOOK: SPURS ANNOUNCE NEW TV PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER
With the addition of new play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey, the Spurs' daily TV broadcasts are set to have a fresh look and sound.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the preseason.
- The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
- Everything Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
- Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
- Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
- Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season
- Chris Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
- Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
- Wembanyama 'Working on Fundamentals' Ahead of Sophomore Year
- Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
- Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvemen
- Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility and 'Own Pace'
- Wembanyama Sets Next Big Goal: Elevating His Spurs Teammates
- Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
- Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
- Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
THE SCHEDULE
There are 20 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- MPJ Sends Message to Lakers Player On Instagram
- Trae Young Names NBA's Current Top-5 Shooters
- Tristan Thompson Re-Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers
- Austin Reaves Releases 2nd Signature Shoe
- Dwight Howard To Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
QUOTE OF THE DAY
4] “We have so much in common. I feel very flattered (to be compared with you). You've played hard, played smart, won championships. And I don't think you're done with that.”- Bill Russell on Tim Duncan
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 4, 1996: Signed Dominique Wilkins. He led the team with an average of 18.2 points per game in 1996–97. He would be the last Spur to wear No. 21 before Tim Duncan joined the team.
THE CLOSER
