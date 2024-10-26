San Antonio Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Signs Deal with Jordan Brand
On the court, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has impressed his team early with pace and a mindset much older than his 19-year-old self.
Off the court, he's begun to get his name out there, too.
Announced by Jordan Brand Friday, Castle is one of four NBA rookies — the others being Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, 76ers Rookie Jared McCain and Toronto's Ja'Kobe Walter — who signed a shoe deal with the brand as they begin their professional careers, joining the "Our Turn" campaign.
"Signed. Sealed. Now We Deliver. Welcome to the fam," Jordan's Instagram post read.
In one regular season game played, Castle notched eight points, five assists and three rebounds. Throughout preseason, he averaged 11 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals, showcasing strong defense and an ability to get to the rim — strong attributes for a rookie.
"He’s a competitive son of a gun," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "He sticks his nose in. He’s not impressed by anything. He wants to learn."
READ MORE: Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility, 'Own Pace'
As the season goes on, what becomes of Castle's minutes will likely be up to him. If he continues to play well and develop as the Spurs hope he will, his role will only increase.
And now that he's got a Jordan Brand endorsement, his shoe game might match that of his play.
