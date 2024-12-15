San Antonio Spurs Seek 3rd Straight Victory in Sunday Clash With Minnesota Timberwolves
The San Antonio Spurs (13-12) return to Frost Bank Center on Sunday evening where they'll play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-11) as the season gets closer to Christmas.
The Spurs can win their third in a row after knocking off New Orleans and Portland last Sunday and Friday respectively. However, the Timberwolves travel to San Antonio winning five of their last six games and knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Friday.
The Spurs will once again play shorthanded as Keldon Johnson is out with an illness, Zach Collins is still sidelined, along with Tre Jones. Stephon Castle, on the other hand, will play. Forward Joe Ingles is out for Minnesota.
San Antonio expects to see more of veteran guard Chris Paul on Sunday after he was ejected from Friday's contest in just 11 minutes for procuring multiple technical fouls. Paul has provided a steady presence off the court, and is still proving to be an asset on the court, averaging 10 points, 8.4 assists, four rebounds, and 1.4 steals.
The Timberwolves enter Sunday's contest fourth in the NBA in points allowed and in three-point field goal percentage allowed, giving up 106.1 points and 33.7 percent, creating an uphill battle for a San Antonio team that's 18th in points per game and 21st in three-point percentage.
A Spurs victory would vault the franchise from 11th into the playoff field in the Western Conference standings and while the season is still relatively young it would serve as a confidence booster for a young team.