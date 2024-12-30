Spurs Starter, Monday, December 30, 2024: Victor Wembanyama Logs Another 30-Point Performance in Road Loss
SAN ANTONIO — A broken court didn't stop Victor Wembanyama from putting up another standout stat line on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night.
The San Antonio Spurs fell short to mark their third loss in four games after a failed put back attempt from Devin Vassell that came from a missed 3-pointer by Jeremy Sochan, but even with another blemish on his record, the 20-year-old notched his 14th game of at least 30 points.
Wembanyama has tallied exactly 34 points on three other occasions, all of which were wins, meaning Sunday's loss ruined the Frenchman's perfect record, though his personal stats have never been of much importance to him.
Especially not with bigger issues at hand — particularly on the road.
"We felt what road NBA basketball looks like against good teams," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "They did a good job. They're physical. They're big. They're athletic."
Wembanyama and the Spurs are heading back home for another bout with the LA Clippers on New Year's Eve. In an ideal world, he'll be able to log another 30 with another win, but that remains on a list of hopeful accomplishments.
Now, on to the headlines:
The News
1. READ: REBOUNDING WOES COST SPURS ANOTHER GAME
The San Antonio Spurs’ rebounding struggles led to a 112-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking their second loss in the last three games.
Check out the full story at the link above.
2. LOOK: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA SURPRISES NYC LOCALS WITH CHESS MATCH
The San Antonio Spurs took a road trip to New York for a pair of games against the Knicks and Nets, but Victor Wembanyama got in an extra one.
Check out the full story at the link above.
3. READ: ARE SPURS IN STRONGER POSITION FOR DE'AARON FOX?
Could the San Antonio Spurs make a blockbuster move for De’Aaron Fox? With trade rumors swirling and draft assets in hand, the next NBA super team may be forming.
Check out the full story at the link above.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled | Next up: Tuesday, Dec. 31th. 6 p.m. CST vs. LA Clippers
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 30, 1980: The Spurs handed out free posters promoting “The Bruise Brothers,” featuring George Johnson, Dave Corzine, Kevin Restani, Paul Griffin, Mark Olberding and Reggie Johnson.
December 30, 2020: Becky Hammon became the first female acting coach in NBA history after head coach Gregg Papovich was ejected during a game against the Lakers.
Quote of the Day
“I want to be on the floor. I want to fight for the win.”- Pau Gasol
The Closer
Check out our home page for more news and be sure follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for checking in, and enjoy the rest of your day.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Threads: San Antonio Spurs On SI @sanantonioSpursOnSI
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here